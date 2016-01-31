Soccer-Lopez becomes Palermo's fourth coaching victim this season
MILAN, April 11 Diego Lopez became the fourth coaching victim of the season at Palermo when he was fired by the relegation-threatened Sicilian club on Tuesday.
Jan 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Sunday 19 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Paris St Germain) 12 Michy Batshuayi (Olympique Marseille) 11 Benjamin Moukandjo (FC Lorient) 10 Hatem Ben Arfa (Nice) Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 8 Andy Delort (Caen) Angel Di Maria (Paris St Germain) Wissam Ben Yedder (Toulouse) 7 Cheikh Ndoye (Angers SCO) Valere Germain (Nice) Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 6 Sylvio Ronny Rodelin (Caen) Mohamed Wael Larbi (GFC Ajaccio) Sofiane Boufal (Lille) Rodrigue Ninga (Montpellier HSC) Kamil Grosicki (Stade Rennes) Nicolas De Preville (Stade de Reims) Martin Braithwaite (Toulouse) 5 Sloan Privat (En Avant Guingamp) Benjamin Jeannot (FC Lorient) Cheick Diabate (Girondins Bordeaux) Wahbi Khazri (Girondins Bordeaux) Yassine Benzia (Lille) Claudio Beauvue (Olympique Lyon) Romain Alessandrini (Olympique Marseille) Lucas Moura (Paris St Germain) Giovanni Sio (Stade Rennes)
MILAN, April 11 Diego Lopez became the fourth coaching victim of the season at Palermo when he was fired by the relegation-threatened Sicilian club on Tuesday.
April 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, April 10 Defensa y Justicia 1 Olimpo 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Temperley 1 Sunday, April 9 Velez Sarsfield 1 Boca Juniors 3 Banfield 2 Belgrano 0 Patronato 0 Independiente 5 River Plate 2 Quilmes 0 San Martin (San Juan) 0