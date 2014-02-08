UPDATE 2-Soccer-Juve through after penalty, red card end Porto hopes
* Italian champions progressed 3-0 on aggregate (Adds quotes)
Feb 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Saturday 18 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Paris St Germain) 13 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 12 Vincent Aboubakar (FC Lorient) Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 11 Andre-Pierre Gignac (Olympique Marseille) 9 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Emmanuel Riviere (Monaco) 8 Filip Djordjevic (Nantes) Remy Cabella (Montpellier HSC) Dario Cvitanich (Nice) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Lyon) 7 Cheick Tidiane Diabate (Girondins Bordeaux) Salomon Kalou (Lille) Dimitri Payet (Olympique Marseille) Nelson Oliveira (Stade Rennes) Romain Hamouma (St Etienne) 6 Mustapha Yatabare (En Avant Guingamp) Kevin Berigaud (Evian Thonon Gaillard FC) Yann Jouffre (FC Lorient) Cedric Bakambu (Sochaux) Nolan Roux (Lille) Florian Thauvin (Olympique Marseille) Benjamin Corgnet (St Etienne) Wissam Ben Yedder (Toulouse) Martin Braithwaite (Toulouse)
VARGINHA, Brazil, March 14 The president of a Brazilian soccer club that signed a goalkeeper who was jailed for murdering his ex-girlfriend called the decision 'courageous' on Tuesday, although the player could be sent back to jail at any time.
March 14 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Tuesday Last 16 Tuesday, March 14, second leg Juventus (Italy) - Porto (Portugal) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Porto - Juventus 0-2. Juventus win 3-0 on aggregate. Leicester City (England) - Sevilla (Spain) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Sevilla - Leicester City 2-1. Leicester City win 3-2 on aggregate. Next Fixtures (GMT): Last 16 Wednesday, March 15,