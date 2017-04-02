Motor racing-Soccer injury rules Di Grassi out of Le Mans
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
April 2 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Sunday 27 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 23 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 16 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 13 Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) 12 Kylian Mbappe (Monaco) Ivan Santini (Caen) 11 Mario Balotelli (Nice) Alassane Plea (Nice) 10 Benjamin Moukandjo (FC Lorient) Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Florian Thauvin (Olympique Marseille) Martin Braithwaite (Toulouse) 9 Valere Germain (Monaco) Julio Tavares (Dijon FCO) Jimmy Briand (En Avant de Guingamp) Emiliano Sala (Nantes) Lucas Moura (Paris St Germain) 8 Famara Diedhiou (Angers SCO) Fabinho (Monaco) Lois Diony (Dijon FCO) Diego Rolan (Girondins Bordeaux) Nicolas De Preville (Lille) Wylan Cyprien (Nice)
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
ROME, June 14 Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 HIFK 0 SJK 2 KuPS 2 VPS 2 PS Kemi 3 IFK Mariehamn 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 12 7 4 1 28 6 25 ------------------------- 2 VPS 13 5 5 3 19 20 20 3 KuPS 12 5 4 3 17 14 19 ------------------------- 4 Inter Turku 11 5 3 3 19 11 18 ------------------------- 5 IFK Mariehamn 12 4 5 3 17