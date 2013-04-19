UPDATE 1-Soccer-Recalled Cahill could still miss key qualifiers
* Coach springs surprise with selection of teenager McGree (Adds details, quotes)
April 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Friday 26 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Paris St Germain) 17 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (St Etienne) 14 Jeremie Aliadiere (FC Lorient) Dario Cvitanich (Nice) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Lyon) 12 Anthony Modeste (Bastia) Wissam Ben Yedder (Toulouse) 11 Dimitri Payet (Lille) Andre-Pierre Gignac (Olympique Marseille) 10 Younes Belhanda (Montpellier HSC) Lisandro Lopez (Olympique Lyon) Romain Alessandrini (Stade Rennes) Julien Feret (Stade Rennes) Brandao (St Etienne) Eden Ben Basat (Toulouse) 9 Benjamin Nivet (ES Troyes AC) Saber Khlifa (Evian Thonon Gaillard FC) Souleymane Camara (Montpellier HSC) Mevlut Erding (Stade Rennes) Florian Thauvin (Bastia) Gaaetan Courtet (Stade de Reims) 8 Adrian Mutu (Ajaccio) Cedric Barbosa (Evian Thonon Gaillard FC) Yoan Gouffran (Girondins Bordeaux) Salomon Kalou (Lille) Nolan Roux (Lille)
* Coach springs surprise with selection of teenager McGree (Adds details, quotes)
BARCELONA - Five-times European Cup winners Barcelona need to become the first team in the competition's 61-year history to claw back a four-goal deficit if they are to get past Paris St Germain and avoid their earliest elimination from the competition in a decade.(SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-PSG/, expect by 2145 GMT/4:45pm ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)
March 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Libertadores Cup Group 7 matches on Tuesday Tuesday, March 7 Zulia FC (Venezuela) 1 Chapecoense (Brazil) 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chapecoense 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 ------------------------- Lanus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nacional M. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Zulia FC 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 1: Next round Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, March 10 Lanus (Argentina) v Nacional M. (Uruguay) (0000)