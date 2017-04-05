Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 on Thursday, June 15
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
April 5 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Wednesday 27 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 24 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 16 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 13 Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) 12 Kylian Mbappe (Monaco) Ivan Santini (Caen) 11 Mario Balotelli (Nice) Alassane Plea (Nice) 10 Benjamin Moukandjo (FC Lorient) Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Florian Thauvin (Olympique Marseille) Martin Braithwaite (Toulouse) 9 Valere Germain (Monaco) Julio Tavares (Dijon FCO) Jimmy Briand (En Avant de Guingamp) Emiliano Sala (Nantes) Lucas Moura (Paris St Germain) 8 Famara Diedhiou (Angers SCO) Fabinho (Monaco) Lois Diony (Dijon FCO) Diego Rolan (Girondins Bordeaux) Nicolas De Preville (Lille) Wylan Cyprien (Nice)
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Deportivo Municipal 1 Union Comercio 0 Juan Aurich 1 Universitario 1 Tuesday, June 13 Real Garcilaso 1 Sporting Cristal 0 Sport Huancayo 2 Academia Cantolao 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 UTC 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 ------------------------- 2 Ayacucho FC 3 2 1 0 8 5 7 3 Sport Huancayo 4 2 1 1 5 3
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Clan Juvenil 2 Emelec 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfin 18 10 8 0 26 10 38 ------------------------- 2 Independiente del Valle 18 10 5 3 26 14 35 3 Emelec 16 8 8 0 24 12 32 4 Barcelona SC 16 9 4 3 27 14 31 5 Deportivo Cuenca 18 6 7 5 21 19 25 6 Macara