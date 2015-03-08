Olympics-North Korea free to take part in 2018 Games, says Seoul
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
March 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Sunday 23 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 16 Andre-Pierre Gignac (Olympique Marseille) 12 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Paris St Germain) 11 Claudio Beauvue (En Avant Guingamp) Nabil Fekir (Olympique Lyon) 9 Diego Rolan (Girondins Bordeaux) Paul-Georges Ntep (Stade Rennes) Wissam Ben Yedder (Toulouse) 8 Mathieu Duhamel (Evian Thonon Gaillard FC) Daniel Wass (Evian Thonon Gaillard FC) Cheick Diabate (Girondins Bordeaux) Lucas Barrios (Montpellier HSC) Carlos Eduardo (Nice) Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 7 Christophe Mandanne (En Avant Guingamp) Jordan Ayew (FC Lorient) Benjamin Jeannot (FC Lorient) Wahbi Khazri (Girondins Bordeaux) Lucas Moura (Paris St Germain) Yoann Touzghar (Racing Lens) Max Gradel (St Etienne) Benjamin Moukandjo (Stade de Reims)
April 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 2 Portland Timbers 1 New England Revolution 1 Saturday, April 1 DC United 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Houston Dynamo 4 New York Red Bulls 1 Minnesota United FC 4 Real Salt Lake 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 4 LA Galaxy 2 Chicago Fire 2 Montreal Impact 2 Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City SC 0 New York City FC 2 S