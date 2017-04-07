Soccer-Bribery case Jeonbuk scout found dead at stadium: report
SEOUL, June 16 The former Jeonbuk Motors scout at the centre of a bribery scandal last year has been found dead at the team's home stadium, the club said on Friday.
April 7 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Friday 27 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 24 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 16 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 13 Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) Mario Balotelli (Nice) 12 Kylian Mbappe (Monaco) Ivan Santini (Caen) 11 Alassane Plea (Nice) 10 Benjamin Moukandjo (FC Lorient) Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Florian Thauvin (Olympique Marseille) Martin Braithwaite (Toulouse) 9 Valere Germain (Monaco) Julio Tavares (Dijon FCO) Jimmy Briand (En Avant de Guingamp) Emiliano Sala (Nantes) Lucas Moura (Paris St Germain) 8 Famara Diedhiou (Angers SCO) Fabinho (Monaco) Lois Diony (Dijon FCO) Diego Rolan (Girondins Bordeaux) Nicolas De Preville (Lille) Wylan Cyprien (Nice)
June 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Friday Thursday, June 15 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 San Lorenzo 1 Defensa y Justicia 1 Independiente 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 27 16 8 3 54 22 56 2 River Plate 27 15 7 5 48 25 52 3 Banfield 27 16 3 8 38 30 51 4 San Lorenzo 28 15 4 9 44 34 49 5 Newell's Old Boys 27 14 6 7 38 25 48 ---------------
June 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Thursday Thursday, June 15 Fluminense 0 Gremio 2 Coritiba 0 Bahia 0 Wednesday, June 14 Goianiense 3 Avai 1 Atletico Mineiro 0 Atletico Paranaense 1 Chapecoense 2 Vasco da Gama 1 Corinthians 1 Cruzeiro 0 Flamengo 2 Ponte Preta 0 Santos 1 Palmeiras 0 Sport 0