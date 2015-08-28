Soccer-Italy beat Albania in match marred by crowd trouble
PALERMO, Italy, March 24 Italy survived some first-half scares on the way to a 2-0 win over Albania in a World Cup qualifier marred by crowd trouble caused by away fans on Friday.
Aug 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Friday 2 Cheikh Ndoye (Angers SCO) Andy Delort (Caen) Hatem Ben Arfa (Nice) Alassane Plea (Nice) Michy Batshuayi (Olympique Marseille) Blaise Matuidi (Paris St Germain) Romain Hamouma (St Etienne) Floyd Ama Ayite (Bastia) 1 Abdoul Razzagui Camara (Angers SCO) Gilles Sunu (Angers SCO) Thomas Lemar (Monaco) Bernardo Silva (Monaco) Layvin Kurzawa (Paris St Germain) Damien Da Silva (Caen) Nicolas Benezet (En Avant Guingamp) Sloan Privat (En Avant Guingamp) Fabien Camus (ES Troyes AC) Corentin Jean (ES Troyes AC) Thiago Xavier (ES Troyes AC) Benjamin Moukandjo (FC Lorient) Ermir Lenjani (Nantes) Wahbi Khazri (Girondins Bordeaux) Henri Saivet (Girondins Bordeaux) Valere Germain (Nice) Maxime Le Marchand (Nice) Claudio Beauvue (Olympique Lyon) Nabil Fekir (Olympique Lyon) Mehdi Zeffane (Stade Rennes) Romain Alessandrini (Olympique Marseille) Abdelaziz Barrada (Olympique Marseille) Lassana Diarra (Olympique Marseille) Lucas Ocampos (Olympique Marseille) Lucas Moura (Paris St Germain) Thiago Silva (Paris St Germain)
March 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the World Cup Qualifying European Group G matches on Friday Friday, March 24 Italy 2 Albania 0 Liechtenstein 0 Macedonia 3 Spain 4 Israel 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Spain 5 4 1 0 19 2 13 ------------------------- 2 Italy 5 4 1 0 13 4 13 3 Israel 5 3 0 2 9 9 9 4 Albania 5 2 0 3 4 8 6 5 Macedonia 5 1 0 4 7 11 3 6 Liechtenstein 5 0 0 5 1 19 0 1: Fina