Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Aug 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Friday 2 Jeremie Aliadiere (FC Lorient) Ludovic Obraniak (Girondins Bordeaux) Michel Bastos (Olympique Lyon) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Lyon) Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Paris St Germain) Toifilou Maoulida (Bastia) Anthony Modeste (Bastia) Wissam Ben Yedder (Toulouse) 1 Ribeiro Eduardo (Ajaccio) Djamel Bakar (AS Nancy) Yohan Mollo (AS Nancy) Jean-Christophe Bahebeck (ES Troyes AC) Cedric Barbosa (Evian Thonon Gaillard FC) Saber Khelifa (Evian Thonon Gaillard FC) Daniel Wass (Evian Thonon Gaillard FC) Alain Traore (FC Lorient) Tape Mousse Doubai (Sochaux) Sloan Privat (Sochaux) Yoan Gouffran (Girondins Bordeaux) Henri Saivet (Girondins Bordeaux) Aurelien Chedjou (Lille) Salomon Kalou (Lille) Benoit Pedretti (Lille) Souleymane Camara (Montpellier HSC) Emanuel Herrera (Montpellier HSC) Yoann Gourcuff (Olympique Lyon) Lisandro Lopez (Olympique Lyon) Benoit Cheyrou (Olympique Marseille) Rod Fanni (Olympique Marseille) Andre-Pierre Gignac (Olympique Marseille) Max Gradel (St Etienne) Romain Hamouma (St Etienne) Ilan (Bastia) Paul Baysse (Stade Brest)
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.