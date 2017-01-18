Soccer-Palermo coach Corini resigns - reports
Jan 24 Eugenio Corini, Palermo's third coach this season, has resigned after less than two months in the job, Italian media reported on Tuesday.
Jan 18 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Wednesday 18 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 15 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 12 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) 10 Alassane Plea (Nice) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) Ivan Santini (Caen) 8 Mario Balotelli (Nice) 7 Guido Carrillo (Monaco) Thomas Lemar (Monaco) Benjamin Moukandjo (FC Lorient) Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Martin Braithwaite (Toulouse) 6 Famara Diedhiou (Angers SCO) Julio Tavares (Dijon FCO) Jimmy Briand (En Avant de Guingamp) Abdul Majeed Waris (FC Lorient) Mevluet Erdinc (Metz) Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) Lucas Moura (Paris St Germain) Enzo Crivelli (Bastia)
Jan 24 Eugenio Corini, Palermo's third coach this season, has resigned after less than two months in the job, Italian media reported on Tuesday.
DUBAI, Jan 24 The club crest of Spanish soccer team Real Madrid will be altered to remove the traditional Christian cross from clothing apparel sold in some Middle East countries under a regional deal.
MADRID, Jan 24 Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane rounded on his team's detractors on Tuesday ahead of the King's Cup quarter-final second leg at Celta Vigo, saying their recent blip in form has been exaggerated.