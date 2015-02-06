Feb 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Friday
21 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon)
14 Andre-Pierre Gignac (Olympique Marseille)
11 Claudio Beauvue (En Avant Guingamp)
9 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Paris St Germain)
8 Daniel Wass (Evian Thonon Gaillard FC)
Cheick Diabate (Girondins Bordeaux)
Nabil Fekir (Olympique Lyon)
Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain)
7 Carlos Eduardo (Nice)
Lucas Moura (Paris St Germain)
Paul-Georges Ntep (Stade Rennes)
Wissam Ben Yedder (Toulouse)
6 Dimitar Berbatov (Monaco)
Mathieu Duhamel (Evian Thonon Gaillard FC)
Christophe Mandanne (En Avant Guingamp)
Jordan Ayew (FC Lorient)
Benjamin Jeannot (FC Lorient)
Jordan Veretout (Nantes)
Diego Rolan (Girondins Bordeaux)
Lucas Barrios (Montpellier HSC)
Anthony Mounier (Montpellier HSC)
Yoann Touzghar (Racing Lens)
Benjamin Moukandjo (Stade de Reims)