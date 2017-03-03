BRIEF-OL Groupe signs Brazilian defender Fernando Marçal
* SIGNED BRAZILIAN DEFENDER FERNANDO MARÇAL FROM BENFICA FOR A TRANSFER FEE OF €4.5 MILLION Source text: http://bit.ly/2tuhSGq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 3 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Friday 26 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 22 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 16 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 11 Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) Alassane Plea (Nice) 10 Ivan Santini (Caen) Martin Braithwaite (Toulouse) 9 Mario Balotelli (Nice) Lucas Moura (Paris St Germain) 8 Valere Germain (Monaco) Lois Diony (Dijon FCO) Julio Tavares (Dijon FCO) Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) 7 Guido Carrillo (Monaco) Thomas Lemar (Monaco) Kylian Mbappe (Monaco) Jimmy Briand (En Avant de Guingamp) Benjamin Moukandjo (FC Lorient) Abdul Majeed Waris (FC Lorient) Emiliano Sala (Nantes) Wylan Cyprien (Nice) Florian Thauvin (Olympique Marseille) Mathieu Valbuena (Olympique Lyon) Enzo Crivelli (Bastia) Giovanni Sio (Stade Rennes)
TURIN, Italy, June 16 A Juventus supporter has died in hospital nearly two weeks after being injured when panic broke out during the screening of the Champions League final in one of Turin's main squares.
June 16 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Confederations Cup Group Stage matches on Friday Group Stage - Group A Saturday, June 17 (GMT) Russia v New Zealand (1500) Group Stage - Group A Sunday, June 18 (GMT) Portugal v Mexico (1500) Group Stage - Group B Sunday, June 18 (GMT) Cameroon v Chile (1800) Group Stage - Group B Monday, June 19 (GMT) Australia v Germany (1500)