Soccer-Egypt's Elneny ruled out of Nations Cup semi-final
LIBREVILLE, Jan 30 Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out the African Nations Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso due to a calf injury, coach Hector Cuper said.
Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Sunday 3 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 2 Benjamin Moukandjo (FC Lorient) Mevluet Erdinc (Metz) Rony Lopes (Lille) Ivan Santini (Caen) 1 Fabinho (Monaco) Bernardo Silva (Monaco) Romain Hamouma (St Etienne) Alexander Soderlund (St Etienne) Mustapha Diallo (En Avant de Guingamp) Sloan Privat (En Avant de Guingamp) Yann Jouffre (Metz) Nicolaj Thomsen (Nantes) Gaetan Laborde (Girondins Bordeaux) Malcom (Girondins Bordeaux) Diego Rolan (Girondins Bordeaux) Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Malang Sarr (Nice) Layvin Kurzawa (Paris St Germain) Sylvio Ronny Rodelin (Caen)
Lincoln City and Sutton United are in the draw for the last 16 of the FA Cup - the first time two non-league clubs have reached that stage since the competition was reorganised more than 90 years ago - and will discover their fate on Monday. (ENGLAND-CUP/DRAW, draw starts at 1920 GMT/2:20 PM ET)
Jan 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, January 29 Chiapas 1 Tigres 0 Santos Laguna 2 Puebla 0 UNAM 3 Necaxa 1 Saturday, January 28 Atlas 3 Monarcas Morelia 1 America 1 Veracruz 0 Monterrey 0 Club Leon 0 Pachuca 0 Toluca 0 Queretaro 0 Guadalajara 1 Friday, January 27 Club Tijuana 1 Cruz Azul 0 S