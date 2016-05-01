Soccer-Iraq coach Shenaishil sacked after World Cup failure
April 11 Iraq's Radhi Shenaishil became the third coaching casualty of Asian World Cup qualifying Group B when he was sacked late on Monday.
May 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Sunday 34 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Paris St Germain) 18 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 17 Hatem Ben Arfa (Nice) 16 Michy Batshuayi (Olympique Marseille) Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) Wissam Ben Yedder (Toulouse) 12 Benjamin Moukandjo (FC Lorient) Valere Germain (Nice) Ousmane Dembele (Stade Rennes) 11 Abdul Majeed Waris (FC Lorient) Sofiane Boufal (Lille) 10 Andy Delort (Caen) Angel Di Maria (Paris St Germain) Martin Braithwaite (Toulouse) 9 Cheikh Ndoye (Angers SCO) Sylvio Ronny Rodelin (Caen) Kamil Grosicki (Stade Rennes) Nolan Roux (St Etienne) 8 Mohamed Wael Larbi (GFC Ajaccio) Cheick Diabate (Girondins Bordeaux) Lucas Moura (Paris St Germain) Floyd Ayite (Bastia)
April 11 Iraq's Radhi Shenaishil became the third coaching casualty of Asian World Cup qualifying Group B when he was sacked late on Monday.
* Sevilla coach Sampaoli appears set to take over (Adds detail, background)