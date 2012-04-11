April 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on
Wednesday
19 Olivier Giroud (Montpellier HSC)
14 Eden Hazard (Lille)
13 Nene (Paris St Germain)
12 Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Lyon)
Lisandro Lopez (Olympique Lyon)
11 Kevin Gameiro (Paris St Germain)
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (St Etienne)
10 Dennis Oliech (Auxerre)
Younes Belhanda (Montpellier HSC)
Loic Remy (Olympique Marseille)
9 Brice Jovial (Dijon FCO)
Yoan Gouffran (Girondins Bordeaux)
Javier Pastore (Paris St Germain)
8 Alain Traore (Auxerre)
Benjamin Corgnet (Dijon FCO)
Yannick Sagbo (Evian Thonon Gaillard FC)
Nolan Roux (Lille)
Anthony Mounier (Nice)
Andre Ayew (Olympique Marseille)
Jires Ekoko (Stade Rennes)
Bruno Grougi (Stade Brest)
7 Cedric Barbosa (Evian Thonon Gaillard FC)
Modibo Maiga (Sochaux)
Souleymane Camara (Montpellier HSC)