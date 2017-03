MONACO Oct 18 Midfielder Jeremy Toulalan is back in Monaco's squad for Sunday's Ligue 1 trip to Sochaux after a six-week injury layoff, coach Claudio Ranieri said on Friday.

Former France international Toulalan sustained a groin injury in his team's 2-1 win at Olympique Marseille on Sept. 1.

Ligue 1 leaders Monaco are still without striker Emmanuel Riviere who has been out of action with a thigh injury for almost three weeks. Layvin Kurzawa (back) is also sidelined.

Monaco have 21 points from nine matches, ahead of Paris St Germain, who host Bastia on Saturday, on goal difference. (Reporting by Etienne Ballerini; Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Justin Palmer)