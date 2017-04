PARIS Dec 3 Jean-Marc Furlan has left his job as Troyes coach by mutual consent, the Ligue 1 club said on Thursday.

Troyes said in a statement the intention was to give the side a boost after a nightmarish start to the season left them at the bottom of the standings with five points from 16 games.

Furlan had been named in 2010 for a second stint at Troyes after coaching the side from 2004-07.

A replacement was yet to be named. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)