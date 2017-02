PARIS Oct 23 France's Under-20 team is replacing the Under-21s for their four friendly games this season after problems with off-pitch behaviour, the French soccer federation (FFF) said on Tuesday.

"The Under-20 France team will play the games the Under-21 team were supposed to play this season," the FFF said in a statement.

Last week, the Under-21s lost 5-4 on aggregate to Norway in a playoff for the Euro 2013 finals three days after five of the players spent the evening in a Paris night club.

Among them was midfielder Yann Mvila, who had already been warned by the FFF for his attitude with the senior team at Euro 2012 and has been suspended until further notice by his Ligue 1 club Stade Rennes following the incident. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Ken Ferris)