By Gilbert Reilhac
STRASBOURG, France Oct 25 Former France
soccer international Tony Vairelles has been charged with
attempted murder after a shooting outside a nightclub near the
eastern town of Nancy last weekend, a state prosecutor said on
Tuesday.
Vairelles, who won eight caps for France between 1998 and
2000 and helped RC Lens win their only French league title in
1998, was at the scene of the shooting and was arrested along
with his three brothers on Sunday morning.
Police said Vairelles's two younger brothers were kicked out
of a nightclub in Essey-les-Nancy, a Nancy suburb, on Sunday
morning and later returned, with their two elder brothers, to
confront the club doormen.
Police reports said shots were fired, injuring two doormen
slightly and the third more seriously as a bullet struck him
near the spine. Police said his life was not in danger.
Tony Vairelles, 38, started his professional career in Nancy
in 1991, before becoming a key player at RC Lens from 1995-99.
He then played for Olympique Lyon, Bastia and Stade Rennes.
In 2009, he moved to Gueugnon, of which he became part owner
before the club went bankrupt last April.
