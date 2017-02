PARIS, April 12 Olympique Marseille forward Mathieu Valbuena is doubtful for Sunday's Ligue 1 trip to Lille because of a groin problem, his coach said on Friday.

"We will make a decision on Saturday," Baup was quoted by French media.

Valbuena picked up the injury in last weekend's 1-0 win against Girondins Bordeaux.

OM are second in the standings on 57 points with seven games left, seven points behind leaders Paris St Germain.

Lille are fifth on 52 points. (Reporting by Julien Pretot)