PARIS, Sept 1 Ajax and Netherlands full back
Gregory Van der Wiel will be a Paris St Germain player in the
next few days, the Ligue 1 club's coach Carlo Ancelotti said on
Saturday.
Most of the transfer windows in Europe's major leagues
closed on Friday but France's remains open until Tuesday.
"I expect him to sign soon. He will probably start training
with us next week," Ancelotti told a news conference.
According to media reports, big-spending PSG will pay a six
million euro fee for the 24-year-old defender, who has 35 caps
for Netherlands and featured in the 2010 World Cup and 2012 Euro
finals.
Van der Wiel played 130 league games for Ajax, with which he
won the Dutch league in 2011 and 2012.
The right back will be in competition with Paris St Germain
captain Christophe Jallet, who made his debut for France last
month.
"I don't think Christophe Jallet is in any trouble. We sign
another right back because Christophe was our only player
capable to fill the position," Ancelotti said.
