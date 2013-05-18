PARIS May 18 The French League (LFP) is considering more bans on fans travelling to games after two people were seriously injured in a scuffle between Olympique Lyon and Olympique Marseille supporters on Saturday.

The French Interior ministry said 16 fans were injured, two of them badly, after some 150 OM fans and about 80 Lyon supporters fought at a motorway rest area in southern France.

"These clashes between fans are intolerable and lead us and the interior ministry to consider more restrictions, even maybe bans, on fan travels," LFP president Frederic Thiriez said in a statement.

The Marseille fans were on their way to St Etienne for a Ligue 1 match while the Lyon supporters were on their way back from Nice after the game was postponed due to heavy rain.

In the two previous seasons, away fans were banned from games between arch rivals Paris St Germain and OM because of the risk of violence between supporters. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alison Wildey)