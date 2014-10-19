PARIS Oct 19 The disciplinary committee of the French League (LFP) will look into the untoward incident that marred the end of Saturday's Nice v Bastia Ligue 1 game with local fans looking to clash with the Corsican club's players, the league head said on Sunday.

"Clashes between players and fans...are something we do not want to see anymore in football," LFP president Frederic Thiriez said in a statement.

"I have asked the (match) delegates for a report and the disciplinary committee will review the matter on Thursday."

After Bastia won the match 1-0, dozens of Nice fans invaded the pitch looking to clash with Bastia players who were eventually escorted by police back to the dressing room. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)