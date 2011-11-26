PARIS Nov 26 The French League has opened an investigation into violent clashes that erupted at the end of a Ligue 2 game between Metz and Amiens on Friday.

It is the second case of violence in the French second division in a month after Venezuela defender Gabriel Cichero of RC Lens was banned for 10 months, five of them suspended, for kicking a Bastia official last month.

"Following the unacceptable incidents that happened after the Metz v Amiens game, the French professional league president Frederic Thiriez (...) has asked for an investigation to be conducted as soon as possible," the LFP said in a statement.

The incidents started after an Amiens player hit an opponent, triggering a brawl.

"It is a pity to finish (the game) on such a sad note," Metz captain Kalidou Koulibaly told French sports daily L'Equipe on Saturday.