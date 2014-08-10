PARIS Aug 10 The French government has called for the Professional Football League (LFP) to take action after clashes between police and fans before and after the opening Ligue 1 match between Bastia and Olympique Marseille on Saturday.

The trouble in Corsica left 44 policemen and gendarmes injured, a joint statement by Najat Vallaud-Belkacem, minister for sports, and the interior minister Bernard Cazeneuve said.

It claimed the officers were attacked by stones and explosive devices outside the stadium.

The head of the LFP, Frederic Thiriez, also condemned the violence.

Striker Andre-Pierre Gignac scored twice for Marcelo Bielsa's Marseille but Bastia hit back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3. (Writing by Maya Nikolaeva. Editing by Steve Tongue.)