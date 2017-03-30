TOULOUSE, France, March 30 Toulouse forward Odsonne Edouard has been detained for questioning over an alleged shooting, French prosecutors said on Thursday.

The 19-year-old, on loan from Paris St Germain, will "be presented before the prosecutor today or tomorrow... for armed violence," a Toulouse prosecutors' spokesman said.

A passer-by sustained an ear injury from a handgun shot fired from inside Edouard's car in February, the spokesman said.

The Toulouse club declined to comment.