PARIS Feb 3 Urinating in a surfing suit
is the best way to fight the cold during a football game,
according to St Etienne keeper Jeremie Janot as freezing weather
threatens French fixtures.
St Etienne take on Lorient on Saturday, with temperatures
expected to be as low as -13°C, but Janot knows a few tricks.
"The best is to wear a surfing suit. And with 15 minutes
left, you pee in the suit and then you can go straight to the
shower," Janot told L'Equipe's website (www.lequipe.fr) on
Friday. He is, however, expected to start on the bench on
Saturday. "It's worse, even with the blankets," said Janot.
The French League (LFP) is closely monitoring weather
reports because of the cold snap in France.
L'Equipe's website (www.lequipe.fr) reported on Friday that
the St Etienne v Lorient, Dijon v Valenciennes, Caen v AJ
Auxerre and Nancy v Stade Rennes are the games under threat.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Martyn Herman)