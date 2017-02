PARIS Feb 5 The Ligue 1 game between Caen and AJ Auxerre has been postponed because of bad weather, the French League (LFP) said on Sunday.

Snow fell overnight in Normandy, forcing the LFP to cancel the game scheduled at 1600 GMT.

On Saturday, St Etienne's match against Lorient was abandoned after 10 minutes because of a frozen pitch at Geoffroy Guichard.

New dates for both games have yet to be set. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alison Wildey; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)