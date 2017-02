(Recasts after Sochaux v Lille also cancelled)

PARIS Feb 5 The Ligue 1 afternoon games scheduled for Sunday have been postponed because of bad weather, the French League said.

Snow fell overnight in Normandy, forcing the LFP to cancel the game between Caen and AJ Auxerre.

The other game scheduled at 1600 GMT, Sochaux v Lille, was also cancelled because of a frozen pitch/.

"Ninety percent of the field was ok, but there was a 15 x 2 metre strip that was dangerous," Sochaux's Damien Perquis told French TV channel Foot Plus.

On Saturday, St Etienne's match against Lorient was abandoned after 10 minutes because of a frozen pitch at Geoffroy Guichard.

New dates for these three games have yet to be set.

Sunday's clash between Olympique Marseille and Olympique Lyon (2000 GMT) is expected to go ahead.