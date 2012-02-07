PARIS Feb 7 Six Ligue 1 games have been switched to afternoon kickoffs this weekend because of the cold snap, the French League said on Tuesday.

Auxerre v Lorient, Olympique Lyon v Caen, Montpellier v Ajaccio, Valenciennes v Nancy and Evian Thonon Gaillard v Olympique Marseille are to be played at 1400 GMT instead of 1800.

On Sunday, Lille will take on Girondins Bordeaux at 1400 rather than 1600.

Wednesday's French Cup last-16 tie between Lyon and Bordeaux has also been brought forward from 1950 to 1515.

Three Ligue 1 games were postponed last weekend because of the bad weather. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Tony Jimenez; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)