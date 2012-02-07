PARIS Feb 7 Six Ligue 1 games have been
switched to afternoon kickoffs this weekend because of the cold
snap, the French League said on Tuesday.
Auxerre v Lorient, Olympique Lyon v Caen, Montpellier v
Ajaccio, Valenciennes v Nancy and Evian Thonon Gaillard v
Olympique Marseille are to be played at 1400 GMT instead of
1800.
On Sunday, Lille will take on Girondins Bordeaux at 1400
rather than 1600.
Wednesday's French Cup last-16 tie between Lyon and Bordeaux
has also been brought forward from 1950 to 1515.
Three Ligue 1 games were postponed last weekend because of
the bad weather.
