PARIS Oct 4 France centre back Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa has been banned for five matches for elbowing an opponent in a Ligue 1 game, his club Montpellier said on Thursday.

Montpellier said on their Twitter feed that Yanga-Mbiwa was sanctioned by the French League's disciplinary committee for elbowing Romain Hamouma in the 1-1 home draw against St Etienne last Friday.

