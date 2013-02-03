PARIS Feb 3 France coach Didier Deschamps has called up Newcastle defender Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa after a thigh injury ruled Raphael Varane out of Wednesday's friendly against Germany, the French Federation said on Sunday.

The uncapped 19-year-old Varane picked up a muscle injury during Real Madrid's 1-0 defeat at Granada in la Liga on Saturday.

"Real Madrid and France doctors agreed that the player was not fit enough to play in the coming days," a statement read.

The 23-year-old Yanga-Mbiwa, who joined Newcastle from Montpellier during the transfer window, has three international caps. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier, editing by Ed Osmond)