UPDATE 2-Soccer-Bayern run riot again to crush dispirited Arsenal 10-2 on aggregate
* Arsenal exit at last 16 stage for seventh consecutive season (Adds quotes)
PARIS Feb 3 France coach Didier Deschamps has called up Newcastle defender Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa after a thigh injury ruled Raphael Varane out of Wednesday's friendly against Germany, the French Federation said on Sunday.
The uncapped 19-year-old Varane picked up a muscle injury during Real Madrid's 1-0 defeat at Granada in la Liga on Saturday.
"Real Madrid and France doctors agreed that the player was not fit enough to play in the coming days," a statement read.
The 23-year-old Yanga-Mbiwa, who joined Newcastle from Montpellier during the transfer window, has three international caps. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier, editing by Ed Osmond)
NAPLES, Italy, March 7 Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos performed another rescue act to wreck Napoli's brave comeback attempt and take the Champions League title-holders into the quarter-finals on Tuesday after they had taken a first-half battering.
LONDON, March 7 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger blamed a "scandalous" refereeing decision for his team's 5-1 humiliation by Bayern Munich on Tuesday, which sent them out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage for the seventh season in a row.