PARIS Jan 4 Dijon have signed Ivory Coast international keeper Daniel Yeboah on a 2-1/2-year deal from ASEC Mimosas Abidjan, the Ligue 1 side said on their website on Wednesday (www.dfco.fr).

Yeboah, who has won four caps for the Elephants, is expected to be included in the Ivory Coast squad for the African Nations Cup in Gabon and Equatorial Guinea from Jan. 21-Feb. 12. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by John Mehaffey;