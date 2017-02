PARIS Oct 14 Zinedine Zidane is taking the first steps towards possibly managing the French national team in the future by joining coaching programme at the French Football National Institute (INF).

"I will pass my coaching diplomas (at INF)," 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000 winner Zidane told French sports daily L'Equipe.

Asked if he would be interested in coaching France one day, he said: "Why not, one day, coach this team..." (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)