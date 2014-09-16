PARIS, Sept 16 Former France great Zinedine Zidane, who helped Les Bleus win the 1998 World Cup on home soil, has hinted he could be interested in coaching the national team.

"I am ambitious. I am a coach now, and I tell myself 'why not be national coach?'," the Real Madrid young players' coach told French daily La Provence on Tuesday.

Zidane was Carlo Ancelotti's assistant coach when Real won the Champions League last season.

"I do not allow myself to say I can be national coach but since I'm on the other side of the fence, it is a possibility," Zidane added.

The 42-year-old scored two goals as France beat Brazil in the 1998 World Cup final and he led Les Bleus to the Euro 2000 title.

He came out of retirement to guide France to the World Cup final against Italy in 2006, scoring a goal before being sent off for head-butting Marco Materazzi.

