PARIS, July 10 French police fired tear gas to disperse dozens of people trying to enter the "fan zone" at the foot of the Eiffel Tower to watch the final of the Euro 2016 soccer tournament on Sunday evening, to prevent overcrowding.

The zone, where crowds can watch games on giant outdoor screens was closed after reaching its maximum capacity of 90,000 at around 7 p.m. (1700 GMT), police said.

The match between France and Portugal was due to begin at 1900 GMT. (Reporting by Bate Felix and Chine Labbe; writing by Astrid Wendlandt; editing by Andrew Roche)