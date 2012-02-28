Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Feb 28 Brothers Andre and Jordan Ayew have both withdrawn from Ghana's squad for Wednesday's friendly with Chile in Philadelphia, the Ghana Football Association said on Tuesday.
A brief statement said the Olympique Marseille pair were nursing injuries and that two replacements would be sought at late notice for the trip to the United States.
The brothers both played for Marseille in Sunday's 1-0 loss at Stade Brest -- Jordan for the entire 90 minutes and Andre as a substitute for the final half-hour.
Ghana already travel without injured captain John Mensah and forward Asamoah Gyan, who has announced a temporary hiatus from international football in the wake of his penalty miss in the African Nations Cup semi-final earlier this month.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Mark Meadows)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.