PARIS, April 11 Zlatan Ibrahimovic, facing multiple suspensions, struck twice to lift Paris St Germain to a crushing 4-0 victory over Bastia and a record fifth French League Cup triumph on Saturday.

Bastia defender Sebastien Squillaci was sent off for the foul which led to Ibrahimovic's 21st-minute penalty and the Sweden striker rifled in a shot from the edge of the area to double the lead just before halftime.

Ibrahimovic is banned from the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Barcelona on Wednesday due to a red card in the last round against Chelsea and is serving a four-game Ligue 1 suspension for insulting comments about a referee.

Champions PSG cruised through the second half and substitute Edinson Cavani powered in a late header before producing a clinical finish to ensure his team retained the Cup and stayed on course for a domestic treble.

They lead Ligue 1 by a point from Olympique Lyonnais with seven games left and play Ligue 2 Auxerre in the French Cup final on May 30. (Editing by Ed Osmond)