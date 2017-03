PARIS Oct 8 Midfielder Paul Pogba has been ruled out injured of France's friendlies against Armenia and Denmark, the French football federation said.

"Paul Pogba, who had to leave the training session prematurely on Wednesday, underwent an MRI that showed a sprained ankle," the FFF said in a statement.

"Given that he cannot play both games, (coach) Didier Deschamps had decided to hand over the player to his club."

Pogba will return to Juventus on Thursday.

Euro 2016 hosts France take on Armenia later on Thursday in Nice before playing against Denmark in Copenhagen on Sunday. (Reporting by Julien Pretot,; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)