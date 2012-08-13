BERNE Aug 12 Sweden are planning a festive
farewell to the Rasunda stadium when they host Brazil on
Wednesday although the visitors are unlikely to be in the mood
for fun only four days after losing the Olympic Games final.
The match is one of 50-odd friendlies around the world which
will see debuts for several coaches including the charismatic
Louis van Gaal with the Netherlands, the dour Fabio Capello of
Russia and the perfectionist Didier Deschamps with France.
Germany's hosting of a much-improved Argentina and Mexico
home game with the United States should provide the highlights
on a date loathed by European clubs because the internationals
are played before many domestic seasons have even started.
World and European champions Spain visit Puerto Rico, a team
137 places below them in the FIFA rankings and whose only four
previous matches this year have all been against Nicaragua.
The Swedish FA have invited Pele and other members of the
Brazil team that beat Sweden 5-2 in the 1958 World Cup final at
the Rasunda for the last match to be played at the stadium
before it is demolished to make way for a new arena.
Brazil coach Mano Menezes, however, is likely to be more
worried about his own future than past glories after failing to
end their wait for an Olympic gold medal.
Brazilian senior coaches traditionally take charge of the
under-23 team for the Olympics as well and failure to win gold
cost Vanderlei Luxemburgo his job in 2000 while Dunga narrowly
escaped the same fate four years ago.
FUTURE PLANS
Menezes has been charged with rebuilding the Brazil side for
the 2014 World Cup, where winning on home soil is seen as an
obligation, but results so far have been mixed and an uncertain
fate awaits him when they return to Rio.
But the coach said he was making plans for the future.
"Defeat in one match should not have much influence, nor
should a win," he said after the 2-1 defeat by Mexico at Wembley
on Saturday.
"If we had won, we would not have resolved all of our
problems.
"Anyone who occupies this position has to be prepared. In
Brazil, the coach doesn't get much praise even when he wins the
World Cup. So you can imagine what it's like when he loses an
Olympic final."
Brazil will be taking most of the Olympic squad to
Stockholm, but have added some older players such as Chelsea
midfielder Ramires.
MANAGERIAL DEBUTS
Germany have largely stuck by their Euro 2012 squad, after
they lost against Italy in the semi-finals, for the visit of
Lionel Messi's Argentina in Frankfurt.
Deschamps begins his reign as France coach with a home match
against Copa America champions Uruguay in Le Havre while former
England manager Capello kicks off his Russian adventure against
Ivory Coast in Moscow.
Louis van Gaal, back for a second stint with Netherlands
after his previous attempt ended in failure to qualify for the
2002 World Cup, takes his side to Belgium.
Italy have named 11 uncapped players in their squad as they
face England in the Swiss capital Berne, only two months after
their penalty shootout win in the Euro 2012 quarter-finals.
World Cup quarter-finalists Paraguay have replaced Francisco
Arce with Gerardo Pelusso after a poor start to the South
American qualifiers and the Uruguayan will take charge of his
first match against Guatemala in Washington.
Another team starting afresh are Euro 2012 co-hosts Poland,
where Franciszek Smuda's replacement Waldemar Fornalik makes his
debut in their visit to Estonia.
