BERNE Aug 12 Sweden are planning a festive farewell to the Rasunda stadium when they host Brazil on Wednesday although the visitors are unlikely to be in the mood for fun only four days after losing the Olympic Games final.

The match is one of 50-odd friendlies around the world which will see debuts for several coaches including the charismatic Louis van Gaal with the Netherlands, the dour Fabio Capello of Russia and the perfectionist Didier Deschamps with France.

Germany's hosting of a much-improved Argentina and Mexico home game with the United States should provide the highlights on a date loathed by European clubs because the internationals are played before many domestic seasons have even started.

World and European champions Spain visit Puerto Rico, a team 137 places below them in the FIFA rankings and whose only four previous matches this year have all been against Nicaragua.

The Swedish FA have invited Pele and other members of the Brazil team that beat Sweden 5-2 in the 1958 World Cup final at the Rasunda for the last match to be played at the stadium before it is demolished to make way for a new arena.

Brazil coach Mano Menezes, however, is likely to be more worried about his own future than past glories after failing to end their wait for an Olympic gold medal.

Brazilian senior coaches traditionally take charge of the under-23 team for the Olympics as well and failure to win gold cost Vanderlei Luxemburgo his job in 2000 while Dunga narrowly escaped the same fate four years ago.

FUTURE PLANS

Menezes has been charged with rebuilding the Brazil side for the 2014 World Cup, where winning on home soil is seen as an obligation, but results so far have been mixed and an uncertain fate awaits him when they return to Rio.

But the coach said he was making plans for the future.

"Defeat in one match should not have much influence, nor should a win," he said after the 2-1 defeat by Mexico at Wembley on Saturday.

"If we had won, we would not have resolved all of our problems.

"Anyone who occupies this position has to be prepared. In Brazil, the coach doesn't get much praise even when he wins the World Cup. So you can imagine what it's like when he loses an Olympic final."

Brazil will be taking most of the Olympic squad to Stockholm, but have added some older players such as Chelsea midfielder Ramires.

MANAGERIAL DEBUTS

Germany have largely stuck by their Euro 2012 squad, after they lost against Italy in the semi-finals, for the visit of Lionel Messi's Argentina in Frankfurt.

Deschamps begins his reign as France coach with a home match against Copa America champions Uruguay in Le Havre while former England manager Capello kicks off his Russian adventure against Ivory Coast in Moscow.

Louis van Gaal, back for a second stint with Netherlands after his previous attempt ended in failure to qualify for the 2002 World Cup, takes his side to Belgium.

Italy have named 11 uncapped players in their squad as they face England in the Swiss capital Berne, only two months after their penalty shootout win in the Euro 2012 quarter-finals.

World Cup quarter-finalists Paraguay have replaced Francisco Arce with Gerardo Pelusso after a poor start to the South American qualifiers and the Uruguayan will take charge of his first match against Guatemala in Washington.

Another team starting afresh are Euro 2012 co-hosts Poland, where Franciszek Smuda's replacement Waldemar Fornalik makes his debut in their visit to Estonia. (Editing by Ken Ferris)