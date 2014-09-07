Sept 7 Ecuador put internal problems behind them and fielded several newcomers to crush Bolivia 4-0 in preparation for their meeting with Brazil on Tuesday.

The team, coached by Sixto Vizuete, won Saturday's friendly in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with goals from World Cup players Christian Noboa and Enner Valencia and debutants Juan Cazares and Junior Sornoza.

England-based World Cup captain Antonio Valencia and winger Jefferson Montero both had asked not to be picked, a request Vizuete accepted.

Vizuete, who took over from Colombian Reinaldo Rueda after the Brazil tournament, said the pair were aggrieved by a controversy over World Cup bonuses and an alleged split in the squad possibly exacerbated by Ecuador's failure to get past the group stage.

"They're very worried about what's going on in the country (Ecuador), the problems that have arisen," Vizuete said at the time.

World Cup defender Frickson Erazo said, however, the squad were concentrating on the future and drafting young talent into the team for next year's Copa America in Chile.

"There's no need to talk about what has already passed, but rather about what we have ahead," said Erazo, who plays for Brazil's Flamengo.

There were no such worries on Saturday as Ecuador dominated fellow South Americans Bolivia ahead of their meeting in New York with Brazil, who beat Colombia 1-0 in Miami on Friday.

In another friendly between Latin American teams in the United States on Saturday, Mexico and Chile, who are preparing to host the Copa America next June, drew 0-0 in Santa Clara, California.

On Tuesday, Mexico meet Bolivia in Commerce City, Colorado and Chile face Haiti at Fort Lauderdale.

Mexico and Chile reached the round of 16 at the World Cup finals. (Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)