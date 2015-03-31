ZURICH, March 31 Switzerland's Valentin Stocker netted a late leveller as United States continued their recent habit of conceding late goals and were held to a 1-1 draw in a friendly on Tuesday.

Brek Shea rifled home a free kick at the end of the first half to give Juergen Klinsmann's team a deserved lead but they were pegged back by with 10 minutes left after poor defending.

The visitors, who have won only two out of nine games since the World Cup, played the last quarter of the match with 10 men after having Jozy Altidore sent off.

Altidore, one of the most experienced players on the U.S. team, was booked for clipping an opponent from behind and then immediately again for arguing about the original decision.

Shea broke through when he fired his effort over the wall and into the net, helped by poor positioning from Switzerland keeper Roman Buerki, with the last kick of the first half.

Minutes earlier, Admir Mehmedi missed an open goal for the Swiss, failing to make contact with the ball when Xherdan Shaqiri's low cross found him free in front of goal.

Switzerland turned the screw in the second half and had already threatened several times before Stocker scored from close range after the U.S. failed to deal with a cross whipped in from the left.

