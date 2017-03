March 4 Algeria playmaker Sofiane Feghouli has withdrawn from a World Cup warm-up against Slovenia on Wednesday after undergoing dental surgery, the Algerian football federation said.

The Valencia midfielder, the heartbeat of the Algerian national side over the last year, had the last of two procedures to remove a wisdom tooth and has been replaced in the squad by Porto striker Nabil Ghilas.

Algeria play Slovenia in Blida in their first international match since securing their place a World Cup finals spot last November. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Julien Pretot)