Soccer-Sampaoli blames Sevilla's freefall on lack of mental strength
March 19 Sevilla's La Liga title hopes have been killed off because the players lack "emotional strength", coach Jorge Sampaoli said on Sunday.
March 5 World Cup-bound Algeria claimed a rare victory over European opposition when they beat visiting Slovenia 2-0 in Blida on Wednesday.
Hilal El Arbi Soudani and Saphir Sliti Taider scored either side of halftime for the north Africans who have been drawn in Group H with Belgium, Russia and South Korea at the finals in Brazil in June.
The opening goal came in stoppage time at the end of the first half. Abdelmoumene Djabou surged down the left and his centre was headed in by Soudani.
Djabou also set up Taider's header 11 minutes into the second half. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Tony Jimenez; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27 82 8257807; Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here)
March 19 Sevilla's La Liga title hopes have been killed off because the players lack "emotional strength", coach Jorge Sampaoli said on Sunday.
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 19 CD Feirense 3 GD Chaves 2 Maritimo 3 FC Arouca 1 Porto 1 Vitoria Setubal 1 Saturday, March 18 Belenenses 1 Braga 2 Pacos de Ferreira 0 Benfica 0 Moreirense 1 CD Tondela 1 Sporting 2 Nacional 0 Friday, March 17 Estoril 0 Boavista 0 Standings P
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, March 19 UNAM 2 America 3 Saturday, March 18 Club Leon 2 Toluca 3 Cruz Azul 0 Tigres 0 Guadalajara 2 Veracruz 0 Monterrey 2 Atlas 0 Necaxa 2 Chiapas 2 Queretaro 3 Pachuca 0 Friday, March 17 Club Tijuana 1 Santos Laguna 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Guadalajara 10 6 2 2 16 1