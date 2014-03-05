March 5 World Cup-bound Algeria claimed a rare victory over European opposition when they beat visiting Slovenia 2-0 in Blida on Wednesday.

Hilal El Arbi Soudani and Saphir Sliti Taider scored either side of halftime for the north Africans who have been drawn in Group H with Belgium, Russia and South Korea at the finals in Brazil in June.

The opening goal came in stoppage time at the end of the first half. Abdelmoumene Djabou surged down the left and his centre was headed in by Soudani.

Djabou also set up Taider's header 11 minutes into the second half. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Tony Jimenez; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27 82 8257807; Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here)