* Strong Argentina side too strong for Nigeria
* Dhaka fans cheer every Messi touch
By Azad Majumder
DHAKA, Sept 6 Lionel Messi created two goals to
inspire Argentina to a 3-1 international friendly win over
Nigeria in Dhaka on Tuesday.
Messi, cheered by fans with his every touch, set up Gonzalo
Higuain for the opening goal after 24 minutes and it was from
his mesmerising run and shot that Angel Di Maria doubled the
lead two minutes later.
Nigeria pulled one back through substitute Chinedu Obasi
soon after the restart but an own goal from Elderson midway
through the half restored Argentina's two-goal cushion.
"He (Messi) did not score but he assisted in all three
goals. He was the best player in the match. It does not matter
whether he scores of not," Argentina coach Alejandro Sabela told
reporters.
"Nigeria have some very fast strikers so I had to be a bit
extra cautious putting an additional defender in the line-up.
But our midfield made all the difference with Messi providing
some good passes."
Messi entertained the Bangladesh fans right from kickoff and
the playmaker went close to breaking the deadlock on 15 minutes
when his freekick whistled inches past the post.
A strong Argentina side then went in front thanks to Messi's
astute chipped past that found an unmarked Higuain and he fired
home.
Argentina's second soon after owed much to a brilliant
jinking run by Messi who beat three defenders before seeing his
curling shot saved by Dele Aiyegnuba. The keeper was powerless
though from stopping Di Maria tapping in the rebound.
Messi almost grabbed a third in first-half stoppage time but
this time was denied by a fine save by Dele.
Nigeria coach Samon Siasia sent on Obasi for the second half
and he made an immediate impact by netting from close range
after a deflected shot from John Obi Mikel fell to him.
Fellow substitute Ahmed Musa then fired wide but Argentina
grabbed a third goal on 65 minutes when Elderson put through his
own net.
"It was so obvious that Messi did make the difference," said
Siasia.
"We tried our best to stop him but you know he is the
world's best player. Whenever he gets the ball he made a problem
for us."
(Editing by Justin Palmer)