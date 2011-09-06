DHAKA, Sept 6 Lionel Messi created two goals to
inspire Argentina to a 3-1 international friendly win over
Nigeria in Dhaka on Tuesday.
Messi, cheered by fans with his every touch, set up Gonzalo
Higuain for the opening goal after 24 minutes and it was from
his mesmerising run and shot that Angel Di Maria doubled the
lead two minutes later.
Nigeria pulled one back through substitute Chinedu Obasi
soon after the restart but an own goal from Elderson midway
through the half restored Argentina's two-goal cushion.
Messi entertained the Bangladesh fans right from kickoff and
the playmaker went close to breaking the deadlock on 15 minutes
when his freekick whistled inches past the post.
A strong Argentina side then went in front thanks to Messi's
astute chipped past that found an unmarked Higuain and he fired
home.
Argentina's second soon after owed much to a brilliant
jinking run by Messi who beat three defenders before seeing his
curling shot saved by Dele Aiyegnuba. The keeper was powerless
though from stopping Di Maria tapping in the rebound.
Messi almost grabbed a third in first-half stoppage time but
this time was denied by a fine save by Dele.
Nigeria coach Samon Siasia sent on Obasi for the second half
and he made an immediate impact by netting from close range
after a deflected shot from John Obi Mikel fell to him.
Fellow substitute Ahmed Musa then fired wide but Argentina
grabbed a third goal on 65 minutes when Elderson put through his
own net.
