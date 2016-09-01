BRUSSELS, Sept 1 Two David Silva goals gave new Spain coach Julen Lopetegui the ideal start with a 2-0 win that ensured a tough debut for his Belgium counterpart Roberto Martinez in a friendly on Thursday.

Lopetegui, who has succeeded the retiring Vicente Del Bosque, celebrated victory as his side largely dominated the match and showed far more threat in attack before a home crowd that showed their frustration at times with boos and whistles.

Spain's opener in the 34th minute came when Vitolo got behind the defence, dragging goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois towards him, and cut back for Silva to score.

Silva struck his second from the penalty spot after Jordan Lukaku brought down Vitolo just after the hour mark.

Spaniard Martinez, the ex-Everton manager who succeeded the sacked Marc Wilmots, began his term with largely the same players who lost to Wales in the Euro 2016 quarter-finals and has a lot of work ahead to craft them into a world-class team.

The two countries were due to play each other last November but the match was cancelled after Brussels went into lockdown following the Paris attacks.

Spain begin their World Cup qualifying campaign at home to Liechtenstein on Monday. Belgium visit Cyprus the next day. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop and Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Ken Ferris)