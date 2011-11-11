LIEGE, Belgium Nov 11 Goalkeeper Jean-Francois Gillet saved a penalty two minutes from time to secure a 2-1 victory for Belgium over Romania in a friendly match the hosts should have won far more comfortably.

Belgium, who finished behind Germany and Turkey in qualifying to miss out on Euro 2012, had the vast bulk of the chances and could have been three clear by halftime.

Daniel Van Buyten headed in a corner to open their account after 10 minutes.

Axel Witsel was ruled offside when he netted in the 30th minute, although replays showed he was not, before Razvan Cocis headed into his own net from an Anthony Vanden Borre cross.

Romania, who also lost out in Euro 2012 qualifying and were without regular striker Adrian Mutu, were booed by their travelling fans at halftime but picked up a little after the break with the introduction of winger Gabriel Torje.

Marius Niculae pulled one back for the visitors a little after the hour mark and in the final minutes of normal time Van Buyten clumsily slid into Torje only for Gillet to dive correctly to his left to deny Razvan Rat's weak spotkick.

Belgium face Euro qualifiers France away on Tuesday. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Mark Meadows)