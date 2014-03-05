BRUSSELS, March 5 An injury time strike by substitute Max Gradel allowed Ivory Coast to claw back from a two-goal deficit and grab a 2-2 draw with Belgium in an international friendly on Wednesday.

Hosts Belgium could have scored a number of times before halftime but were left to rue some poor finishing and a scoreline that barely reflected the balance of power in the match.

A Marouane Fellaini header from a corner in the first half and a tight-angled shot from little-used midfielder Radja Nainggolan early in the second ensured what looked like a comfortable two-goal cushion.

However, Didier Drogba muscled past Belgium's defence to pull one back for the visitors with less than 20 minutes to play and a minute into injury time, Gradel slammed in a poor clearance to bring Ivory Coast level.

Belgium's supremacy had been so great in the first half that they had nine attempts on goal while Ivory Coast had none.

The visitors somehow scrambled to prevent Fellaini from hitting an open net and a fine run from Dries Mertens ended with his shot saved by keeper Sayouba Mande.

Belgium striker Christian Benteke also skied a cross in the second half with the net gaping in front of him.

The visitors had few answers to the height of Fellaini from set pieces and the pace of Belgium's wing men, notably Mertens.

Belgian captain Vincent Kompany, who had not played for the national side since an August friendly against France, appeared mostly composed at the back, ensuring he and his team mates kept Yaya Toure and Gervinho at bay, though Drogba's appearance in the second half shook things up.

Eden Hazard, who was left on the bench after his Chelsea coach Jose Mourinho called for him to be rested, came on for the last 30 minutes but failed to make an impact.

Ivory Coast remain unbeaten since a mid-August friendly against Mexico, while Belgium, who lost November friendlies to Colombia and Japan, appear in need of some shooting practice.

Belgium are in World Cup Group H along with Algeria, Russia and South Korea, while Ivory Coast will face Columbia, Greece and Japan in Group C. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Pritha Sarkar)