Sept 4 Dries Mertens and Axel Witsel were on target as Belgium marked their first international against Australia by winning their friendly in Liege 2-0 on Thursday.

Belgium, beaten by Argentina in the 2014 World Cup quarter-finals in Brazil, were the better side in a match of relatively few chances.

The opening goal in the 18th minute came when Mertens beat Australia goalkeeper Mat Ryan somewhat fortuitously from a narrow angle after Kevin De Bruyne had struck the bar.

Witsel made it 2-0 in the 77th minute, cracking a left-foot shot from the edge of the penalty area into the top corner of the net. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Tony Jimenez)